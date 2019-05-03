A Spotsylvania jury Thursday recommended a prison term of four and a half years for the former executive director of a county-based affordable housing group who stole thousands of dollars from the organization.
Connie Jones, 52, of Spotsylvania, also known as Connie Inez Risher, was convicted of three felony counts of embezzlement during a two-day jury trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. She will be sentenced July 30.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams, Jones was the executive director of the Central Virginia Housing Coalition. The organization, which has an office on Hudgins Road, is a nonprofit outfit that helps provide housing to low-income families.
Jones assumed her position in 2015, even though she already had 10 prior embezzlement convictions. Between 2015 and 2016, court records show, Jones funneled money from the organization totaling more than $22,000 to three different members of her family.
The Virginia State Police investigation showed that CVHC funds were used to fund an apartment Brown's husband was renting in Blacksburg while working at Virginia Tech. Money was also used to pay for her daughter's apartment in Richmond.
Adams argued that the family, which owns a home in Fox Point subdivision in Spotsylvania, has ample means and was not in need of money from the housing coalition.
Police also uncovered funds that were funneled to a relative in South Carolina, referred to as Marthalean Brown. It remains unclear if Brown is the person's real name and exactly what her connection is to Jones.
Adams said Jones created multiple fake invoices and concocted phony letters in an effort to cover her tracks. For example, there were letters supposedly written by Meghann Cotter of Micah Ecumenical Ministries requesting help for clients in Blacksburg and Richmond. Adams said Cotter knew nothing about the letters until after Jones' arrest.