A former doctor who worked with a nurse practitioner from Fredericksburg to illegally distribute more than 600,000 opiate pills was ordered Friday to serve seven years in prison.
Shriharsh Laxman Pole, 65, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.
Janelle Hibson, 63, of Fredericksburg, a nurse practitioner who worked with Pole at his office in Woodbridge, has pleaded guilty to the same charge.
According to court records, Pole surrendered his medical license in 2009 and in 2013 after admitting that he wrongfully prescribed opiates, including oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone and hydromorphone.
After giving up his license the second time, Pole founded Excel Medical Clinic. He operated at the same Woodbridge location as before and had the same employees and patients, court records state. He hired Hibson, who was certified to practice medicine in the state.
Hibson saw and treated Pole’s former patients who had been seeing him primarily for pain management. She prescribed controlled substances “outside the usual course of professional medical practice and without a legitimate medical purpose” to patients who didn’t have a legitimate need for the medications.
Pole used Hibson’s DEA registration number to distribute drugs after losing his medical license and while he was not authorized to practice medicine, court records state.
Pole admitted to causing the illegal distribution of more than 600,000 pills containing oxycodone between 2013 and 2015. He used the money he made in the illegal operation to pay for such things as a Mercedes Benz and a $1.6 million home in Oakton.
“Pole’s repeated and callous actions endangered the community,” U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said. “Pole put highly addictive, dangerous drugs into the hands of scores of customers who had no actual need for them.”