The former finance manager for the Lake of the Woods Association was ordered Tuesday to serve six years in prison for stealing $457,000 from the homeowners group.
Roy C. Mayberry, 46, of Stafford County was sentenced in Orange County Circuit Court to 25 years, with 19 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of embezzlement and money laundering.
According to the evidence, Mayberry regularly took money from the LOW account over a four-year period while working as the finance manager for the gated subdivision's homeowners association. The thefts continued until the middle of last year, when an audit uncovered evidence of wrongdoing.
Investigators later determined that Mayberry had stolen $457,000 by moving money from the LOW account into a Paypal account. The money was then routinely shifted to a Capital One account before ending up in Mayberry's personal account.
Three prior audits conducted while Mayberry was in charge of the finances failed to turn up any irregularities.
Investigators learned that Mayberry used $72,000 to repay money he had taken while working for an IT firm in Northern Virginia prior to going to work at LOW. He was never charged criminally for that theft, but the company did obtain a civil judgment against him, the evidence showed.
Mayberry has repaid $87,000 of the LOW funds, and an insurance company reimbursed the association another $369,137.
Prosecutor Ray Fitzgerald asked that Mayberry serve 10 years in prison, while defense attorney Jason Pelt requested that he serve only one year and get a substantial suspended sentence.
Judge Dale Durrer decided on six years in front of a packed courtroom filled mostly with supporters of Mayberry.
