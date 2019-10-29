A former nurse at a facility in Caroline County was found guilty Tuesday of sexually abusing one of his bedridden patients.
Gene Paul Brown, 58, of Fredericksburg was convicted of sodomy in Caroline Circuit Court. Judge Sarah Deneke made the ruling after saying that she found the 72-year-old victim to be credible.
Brown will face the possibility of up to life in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 8.
Brown was arrested in March after the victim reported that Brown had been sexually assaulting her for months at the Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center.
As she did at a preliminary hearing in June, the victim testified Tuesday from a hospital bed that had been rolled into the courtroom. She said that she had known Brown for several years and at one point considered him a friend.
Brown changed from a friend to an abuser sometime in September of last year, the woman said. She said he had sexual intercourse with her multiple times and performed other sex acts on her as well.
She said his actions often left her in pain and she accused Brown of “ruining my life.”
Brown was scheduled for a two-day jury trial this week, but on Monday instead agreed to have Deneke decide the case.
Three other charges against him—rape, abduction with the intent to defile and object sexual penetration—were dropped just prior to Tuesday’s trial.
