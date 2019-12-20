A former Stafford County restaurant owner was convicted Friday of molesting two young girls starting at least a decade ago and now faces up to 20 years in prison.
Rickey Allen Garaffa, 61, who operated Garaffa's Pizza in southern Stafford prior to his arrest in May, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of rape, sodomy, two counts of object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties.
Garaffa entered Alford pleas to the charges. In an Alford plea, the defendant does not plead guilty, but acknowledges that the prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.
In exchange for Garaffa's plea, prosecutor Ryan Frank dropped mandatory life sentences from two of the charges and agreed to seek no more than 20 years when Garaffa is formally sentenced March 2. Defense attorney Jason Pelt will be allowed to argue for less than 20 years.
Other than answering yes or no to questions posed by Judge Donald Haddock, Garaffa's only comment Friday was, "I'm terribly sorry."
An investigation started when at least one of the victims, both of whom are now adults, came forward regarding things that were done to them between 2008 and 2013, when they were children.
Both victims described improper touching by Garaffa. Frank said the abuse on the younger victim was even worse, and included rape and sodomy.
Frank told the judge that allegations of abuse from Garaffa surfaced years ago and resulted in an investigation by Child Protective Services. But no charges were levied at that time because the victims denied that anything had been done to them.
Pelt acknowledged that he would have used the denials made when the girls were children in his defense had the case gone to trial.
