A former official of a fire and safety association in Stafford County was ordered Monday to serve more than four years in prison for stealing from the organization.
Steven Craig Boutchyard, 54, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to total of 30 years in prison, with all but four years and three months suspended. The time imposed by Judge Victoria Willis was at the top of the recommended state sentencing guidelines.
Boutchyard, the former president and treasurer of the Mountain View Fire and Safety Association, had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of felony embezzlement. He was also ordered to make restitution of just under $40,000; he paid $22,000 of that amount Monday.
According to court records and evidence presented by prosecutor Michael Hardiman, an investigation showed that between 2011 and 2017, Boutchyard used fire department funds to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items that were not for the organization's use.
Those items included major appliances, electronics, French doors and gift cards. Boutchyard also cashed checks to the organization and pocketed the money.
He was suspended from the fire association in December 2017 after an internal audit revealed discrepancies and led to a Virginia State Police investigation.
Boutchyard spent several hours on the witness stand Monday as defense attorney Price Koch painstakingly went through numerous receipts and bank records. The defense attempted to show that many of the expenditures attributed to Boutchyard were actually purchases made for the fire department.
Boutchyard did not admit to intentionally stealing, but said he took responsibility because of his own shoddy bookkeeping. He also claimed that he accidentally used the fire department's credit card at times instead of his own.
Those explanations did nothing to convince Judge Willis, who toward the end of the hearing told Boutchyard that, "I didn't believe anything you said."
Koch argued that putting Boutchyard in jail benefits no one. He said his only previous conviction was a misdemeanor from 14 years ago, and Koch said Boutchyard donated considerable time as a volunteer.
"He was handy with his hands, not with a spreadsheet," Koch said.
Hardiman, who asked the judge to exceed the recommended guidelines, said Boutchyard "wasn't volunteering at all. He was stealing."
Boutchyard was ordered to report to the Rappahannock Regional Jail by 10 a.m. Tuesday. He requested time to tend to some medical issues before beginning his sentence.