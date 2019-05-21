The former president and treasurer of the Mountain View Fire and Safety Association in Stafford pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing from the organization.
Steven Craig Boutchyard, 54, was convicted of three felony counts of embezzlement in Stafford Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, 21 charges were dropped.
Boutchyard will be sentenced July 29. Judge Victoria Willis granted a request to allow Boutchyard to remain free on bond at least until his sentencing.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Michael Hardiman and court records, Boutchyard was suspended from the fire association in December 2017 after an internal audit showed discrepancies.
A Virginia State Police investigation eventually determined that at least $50,000 worth of items purchased with Mountain View funds were not for the organization's use. Those items included major appliances, electronics, gift cards and French doors.
Hardiman said Boutchyard also cashed checks intended for the organization and kept the money. Some of the stealing dated back as far as 2011.
Defense attorney Price Koch said he disputes the $50,000 figure cited by the prosecution. Koch said his client believes the amount attributable to him is closer to $22,000.
The amount of reimbursement that will be required by Boutchyard will be determined at the sentencing hearing, the attorneys said.
Shaun Boutchyard, Steven Boutchyard's son, was another former member of the Mountain View organization implicated in the thefts. Shaun Boutchyard plead guilty to a misdemeanor larceny charge earlier this year and was fined $500.
Hardiman said at the time that the younger Boutchyard was far less culpable than his father. A computer, sunglasses and window tinting on his truck and his wife's car were the only items attributed to him.