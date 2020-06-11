The former owner of a popular southern Stafford pizza parlor was ordered Thursday to serve 20 years in prison for molesting two girls between 2008 and 2014.
Rickey Allen Garaffa, 61, who operated Garaffa’s Pizza prior to his arrest last year, received the sentence from Judge Bruce Strickland in Stafford County Circuit Court. Strickland actually gave Garaffa a total of 200 years, but the terms of a plea agreement limited Garaffa’s active sentence to 20 years.
Garaffa was previously convicted of forcible sodomy, rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Both victims, now young adults, were in court Thursday. Both provided statements to the judge that showed they are still emotionally scarred from the abuse.
An investigation began in recent years after one of the victims went to authorities and told them about abuse she suffered as a child. The second victim later came forward as well.
Prosecutor Ryan Frank said both victims endured severe abuse, but the younger victim suffered even more serious molestation.
Garaffa was investigated by Child Protective Services in 2014, the evidence showed, but no charges were levied at that time because the victims eventually denied that anything had been done to them.
Garaffa gave a tearful statement in court Thursday during which he expressed remorse for what had happened. He talked about his faith in Jesus and said he had “changed his ways” long before being arrested last year.
“I was trying to do the right thing, but I failed in so many ways,” Garaffa told the judge. “I failed and I’m sorry.”
Strickland was clearly annoyed by some of the comments he read from Garaffa in court records.
“You seem oblivious to the damage you inflicted on these girls,” Strickland said. “The damage to them is permanent.”
Attorney Jason Pelt represented Garaffa.
