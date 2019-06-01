Christopher Kelly Rapp, a former director of Stafford County Public Works, was among the victims of the tragic shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.
Rapp, 54, served as Stafford County's director of Public Works from January 2015 to November 2017. He also served as a committee member on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“It’s difficult. He’s the neighbor you’d want to live next to,” said Scott Mayausky, Stafford County’s commissioner of the revenue. “He’s the guy you’d want dating your sister. One of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met.”
Police said the shooting spree left 12 victims and the shooter dead. Four others were injured, including a Virginia Beach Police officer, who was saved by his bulletproof vest.
At a news conference Saturday morning, Police Chief James Cervera identified the shooter as DeWayne Craddock, 40, an engineer for the city in its Department of Public Utilities. Police say Craddock entered the building Friday afternoon and began shooting people at random.
Rapp, who lived in Powhatan County, was also a musician.
“Chris recently moved to Virginia Beach and immediately joined the band after learning how to play the bagpipes from our friends in the Greater Richmond Pipes & Drums," read a Facebook post from Friends of the Greater Richmond Pipes & Drums. "He was quiet but had a passion for the pipes and Scottish culture."
Stafford County will provide onsite counseling to county employees Monday. A memorial service for Rapp and the other shooting victims will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Stafford Armed Services Memorial, near the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford.
Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville, is handling arrangements for Rapp.
Wire reports contributed to this story.