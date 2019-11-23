The Caroline County Sheriff's Office on Thursday arrested four adults who have been under investigation for the past year for alleged heroin possession and distribution in the county. 

According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office, Randy Stanley, 33; Bobby Stanley, 38; Richard Powell, 40; and Amanda Williams, 32, all of Ladysmith, were arrested after officers with the Caroline Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police Tri-County Narcotics Task Force stopped them on the Ladysmith exit ramp off Interstate 95.

Officers then executed a search warrant at the group's Ladysmith residence. While conducting the traffic stop and executing the search warrant, officers discovered $8,000 worth of heroin, as well as prescription medications and other drug paraphernalia.

The four were charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin and distribution of heroin. 

Adele Uphaus-Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

