Four teens and a 20-year-old have been charged with misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm after police say a stray bullet from a shotgun pierced the window of a neighbor’s home in Fauquier and struck their Christmas tree.
The incident occurred on Dec. 28 in the 7300 block of Tucan Court in the Brookside housing development northeast of Warrenton. The homeowner called the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office at 3:07 p.m. to report he heard a noise in his living room. After further inspection, the homeowner discovered the stray bullet, according to a news release.
The investigation led to a residence in the 7700 block of Rogues Road. At that location, deputies discovered five adults who had been shooting a .223, AR-15 style rifle. The rifle and magazine were located during the investigation, according to the release.
Warrants were subsequently obtained for Robert Lee Barr, 19, of Warrenton; Robert Lee Culler III, 19, of Warrenton; Travis Joseph Brown, 19, of Nokesville; Isaac Justin Brooks, 19, of The Plains and Trevor Joseph Dezutti, 20, of Sanford, North Carolina.
FCSO Spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said the individuals were shooting on an adjacent property when the bullet went over the backstop and struck the nearby residence. He said it did not appear to be intentional.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service this year involving the suspicious discharge of firearms. While each of these calls for service is different in the details, this incident is a reminder of practicing safe recreational use of firearms, the sheriff’s office advised.
“Know the local ordinances, applicable laws and know your backstop and beyond. The safety of everyone is paramount,” according to the release.
Anyone with a similar incident or information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300.
