Area first responders haven’t completely avoided the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall they have fared pretty well.
A check with police and fire and rescue officials in the Fredericksburg area showed that at least three emergency workers have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than a dozen others have been quarantined because of concerns about potential exposure to affected patients or other members of the public.
None of the affected workers have become seriously ill, and most of those diagnosed or quarantined have already returned to work.
“We’re doing all we can to be as safe as possible and so far we haven’t had any [positive diagnoses] in the department.” King George Sheriff Chris Giles said. “Hopefully it stays that way, but we all know the risk is there.”
Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said his office has had one positive test that is now believed to have been a false positive and at least two deputies who may have had the virus, but recovered before anyone knew about it.
The positive test involved a dispatcher who was off work when he came down with what was initially thought to be the flu. Lippa said the man felt fine three days later and wanted to return, but was ordered to take the recommended 14-day quarantine. He later tested positive for the coronavirus.
A county investigator also tested positive, Lippa said, but didn’t have any antibodies when he was checked again later. It was determined then that the first test was probably faulty.
Two more deputies who were tested did have antibodies, leading doctors to believe they had probably contracted the virus at some point. One of them remembered being sick in January, while the other never felt anything wrong.
Lippa credited county officials for having a quick and thorough response to the issues in his office, which included a deep cleaning of the entire 911 center.
In Spotsylvania County, deputy fire chief Steven Cooper said two county firefighters have tested positive so far. Neither got seriously ill—one is already back at work and the other is expected back soon.
“We’re taking all the precautions we can, but when you have that many people in your organization dealing with the public, some things are inevitable,” Cooper said, who added that neither of the two who tested positive is believed to have contracted it in connection with their county duties.
In late March, five Stafford County firefighters and one county deputy were placed on a 14-day quarantine after treating an unconscious patient who later tested positive for the virus. All have since returned to duty and none ever exhibited symptoms, fire Chief Joseph Cardello said.
Cardello said county emergency workers in recent months have transported nearly 100 patients who had or were suspected of having the virus, but so far none of the county’s first responders have contracted it.
Stafford has three more emergency workers in quarantine due to exposure, Cardello said, but none of them have exhibited symptoms, either.
Two Culpeper police officers tested positive for the virus this week. They apparently contracted the virus after responding to a domestic altercation involving an infected man.
None of the area police departments and sheriff’s offices, with the exception of Caroline, have had a confirmed positive test.
