RICHMOND—A podiatrist convicted of fraudulently obtaining prescription drugs was sentenced Wednesday to two years probation and fined $2,000.
Dr. Claudine H. DuPont, 45, a Fredericksburg-area podiatrist who has lost her license to practice medicine, pleaded guilty earlier this year to fraudulently obtaining hydromorphone, tramadol and alprazolam and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.
Court records show that while she had been free on bond, she was arrested in Fauquier County on April 7 for allegedly driving under the influence. She reported the violation of her term of release to federal authorities and has been in jail since April 10.
In asking Hudson for a lenient sentence on Wednesday, her lawyer, Charles Y. Sipe, noted that DuPont had suffered a fall from grace.
Hudson interrupted him, saying, "She was on a self-inflicted path of destruction, there's no doubt about it."
Hudson also said that when she was arrested for driving while intoxicated, her blood alcohol level was .20 percent—more than twice the legal limit in Virginia of .08 percent—but she told the arresting officer that she had not had a drink since the day before.
"This is a sad case," Hudson said. "You're a very accomplished person."
Federal sentencing guidelines called for a punishment ranging from no jail time to six months behind bars. In a sentencing memorandum, the government simply asked for a term within the the guidelines.
In court papers, Sipe asked Hudson for no additional jail time, suggesting that as a condition of her release, she participate in an intensive substance abuse treatment program.
Given a chance to speak before the sentence was imposed, DuPont told Hudson, "I apologize to my family, my friends and the court ... this will never happen again."
The judge told her it was rare for someone in federal court to be sentenced to straight probation. But he noted that the only victim in her case was herself.
"I'm going to take a chance with you, don't disappoint me," Hudson said. She responded, "I will not."
DuPont was authorized to prescribe controlled substances and the drugs were for her own use, but no further details were available about how she fraudulently obtained them.
DuPont had been practicing in the Fredericksburg–Stafford County area when the offenses occurred. According to public Virginia Board of Medicine documents, DuPont signed a consent order surrendering her license to practice podiatry and surgery for indefinite suspension.