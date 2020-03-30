Robbery:
- 500 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 3/28, A person reported he was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown person approached him, displayed a knife, and demanded money. The victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties, approximately 5’11”, slender build, and was wearing a dark hooded-sweatshirt and sweatpants.
Vandalism:
- 200 block Ability Place, 3/16, 10:00 a.m. A person reported damage to her residence’s rear door.
- 100 block Princess Anne Street, 3/29, 3:00 a.m. A person reported waking up to a loud noise. Patrol officers responded and discovered a person damaged the coin machines next to the laundry mat.
Larceny from a Motor Vehicle:
- Krispy Kreme, 1891 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 3/27, 2:15 p.m. An employee reported a person stole hand sanitizer from the center console of her vehicle.
- 300 block Park Hill Drive, 3/28, 10:00 p.m. A person reported her vehicle’s window was shattered and her wallet was stolen.
Larceny – Theft from a Building:
- Madonna House, 2600 block Cowan Boulevard, 3/28, 6:00 a.m. An employee reported an unknown black male stole paper towels and Lysol wipes. The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties, approximately 5’11”, slender in build, and was wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 3/28, 12:00 p.m. A person reported he left his phone unattended in an aisle and it was stolen.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 200 block Sophia Street, 3/27, 5:00 p.m. A person reported his trailer’s license plate was stolen.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.