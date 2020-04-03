Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 1000 block Greystone Court, 4/2, 4:15 p.m. A person reported his vehicle’s license plates were stolen.

Arrests:

  • Field, Amanda Patrice, 36, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Fitzgerald, Lauren Ashley, 33, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Reyes-sierra, Jeymi Johana, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Freitez Morloy, Ruben Elias, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Lewis, Lakita Rashay, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on felony charge.
  • Wildey, Daniel Christopher, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • King, Cody Leon, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
  • Goodman, Timothy Robert, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
  • Dumas, James William, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

