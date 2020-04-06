Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 100 block Wellington Woods, 4/3, 9:30 a.m. A person reported an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from his vehicle.
  • 300 block Riverside Drive, 4/4, 6:00 p.m. A person reported his wife left her purse in their vehicle and multiple items were stolen from it.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 600 block Greystone Court, 4/3, 4:45 p.m. A person reported his vehicle was vandalized.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

