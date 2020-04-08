Indecent Exposure:

  • 2000 block Plank Road, 4/6, 2:00 p.m. A person reported an unknown black male exposed himself to her. He was driving a silver Hyundai.

Larceny:

  • 1800 block Washington Avenue, 4/6, 12:15 p.m. A person reported his bicycle was stolen from his front porch.
  • Lowes, 1361 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 4/6, 3:00 p.m. A person reported her wallet was stolen. It was later found by a Lowe’s employee and money was missing.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

