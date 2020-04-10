Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • Old Mill Park, 2200 Princess Anne Street, 4/8, 7:30 p.m. A person reported his vehicle’s window was shattered and his wife’s purse was stolen.

Arrests:

  • Graves, Danny Mario, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Mcintosh, Daniel Gordon, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or
  • intoxication.
  • Deprince, Nicole Ellen, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Dandridge, Savonette G, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Townsend, Sheila Beatrice, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of giving a false report to a police officer.
  • Marshall, Joshua David, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Ayala, Victor Manuel Jr, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation.
  • Chaffin, Thomas Michael, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding.
  • Finney, Sandra Lynn, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.

