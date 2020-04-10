Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- Old Mill Park, 2200 Princess Anne Street, 4/8, 7:30 p.m. A person reported his vehicle’s window was shattered and his wife’s purse was stolen.
Arrests:
- Graves, Danny Mario, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Mcintosh, Daniel Gordon, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or
- intoxication.
- Deprince, Nicole Ellen, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Dandridge, Savonette G, 60, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Townsend, Sheila Beatrice, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of giving a false report to a police officer.
- Marshall, Joshua David, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Ayala, Victor Manuel Jr, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation.
- Chaffin, Thomas Michael, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding.
- Finney, Sandra Lynn, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.