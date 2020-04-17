Arrests:

  • Johnson, Carlos Delyon, 30, of Henrico was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Collick, Lemuel M, 47, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
  • Cottoms, Matthew, 45, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Gonzalez Villa, Odilon, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of rape.
  • Lafreniere, Collin Zachary, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of robbery.
  • Allen, Curtis Clinedinst, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of robbery.
  • Highley, Casey Henry, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft –third or subsequent offense.
  • Lucas, Alonzo Jacquis, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Clements, Robert Charles II, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.
  • Elliott, Shiron Rodrita, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of profane, threatening language over public airway.
  • Collins, Andrew Weston, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
  • Hall, Kayla Lynn, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.

