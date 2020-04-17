Arrests:
- Johnson, Carlos Delyon, 30, of Henrico was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Collick, Lemuel M, 47, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Cottoms, Matthew, 45, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Gonzalez Villa, Odilon, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of rape.
- Lafreniere, Collin Zachary, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of robbery.
- Allen, Curtis Clinedinst, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of robbery.
- Highley, Casey Henry, 52, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft –third or subsequent offense.
- Lucas, Alonzo Jacquis, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Clements, Robert Charles II, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.
- Elliott, Shiron Rodrita, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of profane, threatening language over public airway.
- Collins, Andrew Weston, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Hall, Kayla Lynn, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
