Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- BP Gas Station, 2307 Jefferson Davis Highway, 4/18, 1:50 a.m. The owner reported two persons forced entry into the store and stole several cartons of cigarettes. Video surveillance shows the suspects are two black males.
Motor Vehicle Theft:
- 400 block Morningside Drive, 4/17, 10:30 p.m. A person reported the keys were left in her Volkswagen Jetta and it was stolen.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1000 block Evelyn Court, 4/17, 4:30 p.m. A person reported his vehicle’s side window was shattered.
Vehicle Tampering:
- 400 block Morningside Drive, 4/17, 1:15 p.m. A person reported both of her vehicles were tampered with. No items were missing. Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 400 block Deerwood Drive, 4/17, 2:00 p.m. A person reported his vehicle was tampered with and a firearm was stolen.
Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 2300 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 4/15, 12:00 a.m. A person reported his motorcycle’s license plate was stolen.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
