Vandalism:

  • Dr. Whitley Oral System Building, 2501 Princess Anne Street, 4/21, 8:15 a.m. The office manager reported a window had been shattered.

Larceny:

  • 1000 block Greystone Court, 4/21, 4:30 p.m. A person reported a package was stolen from her residence.

Larceny - Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 1100 block Saunders Drive, 4/21, 11:00 a.m. A person reported one of her vehicle’s license plates was stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

