Arrests:

  • Applewhite Poe, Anna Lashane Clair, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Mullins, Johnny Calvin Jr, 44, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Eura, Kristy Lechelle, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule III controlled substance.
  • Swann, Mia Enochia, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charges of personal trespassing by computer -unlawful and parental abduction held outside state.
  • Kerce, James Joseph, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Curtlin Wooden, Dyemecoh Eastyn, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Arnett, Jason Alan, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft.
  • Nyamedi, Joseph Kwabena, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
  • Militello, Wendy Sau, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Walsh, Patrick Joshua, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Adams, Donald Ray, 67, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Henson, Tre-vonn Darnell, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Allen, James Michael, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

