Arrests:
- Applewhite Poe, Anna Lashane Clair, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Mullins, Johnny Calvin Jr, 44, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Eura, Kristy Lechelle, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule III controlled substance.
- Swann, Mia Enochia, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charges of personal trespassing by computer -unlawful and parental abduction held outside state.
- Kerce, James Joseph, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Curtlin Wooden, Dyemecoh Eastyn, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Arnett, Jason Alan, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft.
- Nyamedi, Joseph Kwabena, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
- Militello, Wendy Sau, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Walsh, Patrick Joshua, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Adams, Donald Ray, 67, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Henson, Tre-vonn Darnell, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Allen, James Michael, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
