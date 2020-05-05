Vandalism:

  • 600 block Stuart Street, 5/3, 7:00 p.m. A person reported her vehicle’s taillight was damaged.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments