Aggravated Assault:
- 1000 block Heritage Park Drive, 5/6, 1:30 a.m. Patrol officers responded to an apartment for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a female with superficial wounds from a knife. Through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Lemar Dawson. Dawson is known to the victim. Shortly after the incident, the suspect was located by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and taken into police custody. Lemar Dawson, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and battery, and malicious wounding. He is incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- Harbor Freight, 2011 Plank Road, 5/7, 1:30 a.m. Patrol officers responded for an alarm activation. When they arrived on scene, they discovered the front glass door was shattered. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
