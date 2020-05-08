Arrests:

  • Johnson, Philip Alonzo, 20, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
  • Barr, Martin Vanburen III, 52, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of entering property with intent to damage.
  • Ford, Shaleesheya Glenyell, 31, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on felony charge.
  • Howard, Toris Deandrea, 42, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure comply with court order.
  • Costello, Jeffrey Scott Jr, 34, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Fearon, James Roger III, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run -property damage.
  • Singhass, Robert Fields, 20, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of destruction of property, monuments.
  • Holmes, John Ralph Richard, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of use of air rifles, slingshots, similar devices.
  • Gary, Coran Milton, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Fortune, Rickey Calvin, 53, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
  • Rainey, Tyjuan Antonio, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of felonious assault and strangulation.
  • Rigaud, Bandley Ashley, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Oliver, Chase Javaun Antonio, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • Campbell, Tammy Marie, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.
  • Campbell, Jason Lee, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • Flores Rodriguez, Antonio Alejandro, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Boone, Dimitri Leonard, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Jones, Derrick Wayne, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.
  • Lovato, Neri Jesse III, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

