Larceny:

  • 200 block Golden Leaf Court, 5/8, 11:00 a.m. A citizen reported a package was stolen from her front porch.
  • Habitat for Humanity, 2376 Plank Road, 5/9, 6:15 a.m. An employee reported a trailer was stolen from the parking lot.
  • 1100 block White Street, 4:30 p.m. 5/9, A person reported a push mower was stolen from a property she owns.

Vandalism:

  • 300 block Prince Edward Street, 5/9, 7:00 p.m. A person reported damage to his front door.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

