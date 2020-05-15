Vehicle Tamperings and Larcenies from Vehicles:

  • Riverwood Apartments, 100 block Woodland Road, and the Cowan Crossing Neighborhood, 5/14, Multiple people reported their vehicles were tampered with and several had items stolen. Owners reported their vehicles were left unlocked at the time of the tampering and larcenies.

Arrests:

  • Nelson-grant, Valerie Nicole, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Brooks, Ashton Lee, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Norton, Caitlyn Elizabeth, 22, of Stafford was arrested on charges of receiving stolen goods and hit and run.
  • Williams, Robert Lamont, 48, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Miller, Markeisha Anntoniette, 35, of Stafford was arrested on seven charges of shoplifting.
  • Stevenson, Shannon Michelle, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit larceny.
  • Byies, Jody Michelle, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Barniak, Selina Jasmine, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Allen, James Duling Jr, 48, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of noise violation from household items.
  • Nelson-grant, Valerie Nicole, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
  • Barrios, Fabian, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of drinking while operating motor vehicle.
  • Garcia Martinez, Rudi David, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Gusman, Santos Joel, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Fincham, Matthew Wade, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments