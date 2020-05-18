Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 1900 block Princess Anne Street, 5/13, 3:00 p.m. A person reported one of his work trucks had a battery stolen from it.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 2100 block Cowan Boulevard, 5/17, 8:00 p.m. A person reported his firearm was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

Vandalism:

  • 1000 block Century Oak Road, 5/15, 10:30 p.m. A person reported his mailbox was vandalized.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

