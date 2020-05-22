Vandalism:
- 1000 block Ashford Circle, 5/20, 2:30 p.m. A construction site manager reported to gang boxes were vandalized.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1200 block Thornton Street, 5/20, 10:20 a.m. A person reported her vehicle’s center console was damaged. No items were missing from the vehicle.
Arrests:
- Dodson, Samantha Jean, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- James, Shawn Maurice, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member third offense.
- Strickland, James Bruce Jr, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possession of a controlled substance.
- White, Teona Janea Jodi, 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Roberts, Steven Lee, 32, of Bowling Green was arrested on a charge of violating protective orders.
- Eura, Kristy Lechelle, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Strom, Jeremy Lee, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Garnett, Dante Demitier, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Dessin, Nicholas J, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
- Altman, Natalie Rachel, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
- Wheeler, Robert Allen, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
- Gass, Morgan Ashley, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
- Myers, Ryder Jameson, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
- Barnett, Nicholas James, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
- Gonzalez, Raymond Grant Jr, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
- Wardlaw, Leah Vermont, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
- Havlick, Vincent Frank, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft -third or subsequent offense.
- Brown, J`ari Lamond, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Brogan, Jeremy Luke, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
- Vargas Herrera, Juan Alberto, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
- Sheffield, Deron Marquis, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit misdemeanor.
- Beall, Thomas Robin Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Phillips, Christian Assante, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Reid, Marquise Daquan, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of carrying concealed weapon –first offense.
- Riley, Joseph Patrick, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Caudill, Isabella Jean, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Caudill, Gabrielle Kay, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- White, Wilfred Oscar, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the
- influence, third or subsequent offense.
- Mahgoud, Wadah Hatim, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of tampering with vehicle.
- Covington, Sherry Marie, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Neel, Jeffrey Eugene, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Dunston, Trinton Jerron, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Barbeau, Julian Robert, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Dickerson, Pamela Nicole, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Mullin, Laurence Michael, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Brown, Gary Wayne, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Rollins, Leanne Michelle, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
- Yi, Ruby Sun, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Karch, John Francis, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana
