Vandalism:

  • 1000 block Ashford Circle, 5/20, 2:30 p.m. A construction site manager reported to gang boxes were vandalized.

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 1200 block Thornton Street, 5/20, 10:20 a.m. A person reported her vehicle’s center console was damaged. No items were missing from the vehicle.

Arrests:

  • Dodson, Samantha Jean, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • James, Shawn Maurice, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member third offense.
  • Strickland, James Bruce Jr, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of make, sell, possession of a controlled substance.
  • White, Teona Janea Jodi, 21, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Roberts, Steven Lee, 32, of Bowling Green was arrested on a charge of violating protective orders.
  • Eura, Kristy Lechelle, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Strom, Jeremy Lee, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Garnett, Dante Demitier, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Dessin, Nicholas J, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
  • Altman, Natalie Rachel, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
  • Wheeler, Robert Allen, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
  • Gass, Morgan Ashley, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
  • Myers, Ryder Jameson, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
  • Barnett, Nicholas James, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
  • Gonzalez, Raymond Grant Jr, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
  • Wardlaw, Leah Vermont, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property.
  • Havlick, Vincent Frank, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft -third or subsequent offense.
  • Brown, J`ari Lamond, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Brogan, Jeremy Luke, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
  • Vargas Herrera, Juan Alberto, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespass on city property after dark.
  • Sheffield, Deron Marquis, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit misdemeanor.
  • Beall, Thomas Robin Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Phillips, Christian Assante, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Reid, Marquise Daquan, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of carrying concealed weapon –first offense.
  • Riley, Joseph Patrick, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Caudill, Isabella Jean, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Caudill, Gabrielle Kay, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • White, Wilfred Oscar, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the
  • influence, third or subsequent offense.
  • Mahgoud, Wadah Hatim, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of tampering with vehicle.
  • Covington, Sherry Marie, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Neel, Jeffrey Eugene, 58, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
  • Dunston, Trinton Jerron, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Barbeau, Julian Robert, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Dickerson, Pamela Nicole, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
  • Mullin, Laurence Michael, 61, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
  • Brown, Gary Wayne, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Rollins, Leanne Michelle, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
  • Yi, Ruby Sun, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
  • Karch, John Francis, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments