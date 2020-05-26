Larceny:

  • 1000 block Tyler Street, 5/25, A person reported several tools were stolen from his trailer.

Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • Mr. Right Auto Group, 2313 Airport Avenue, 5/24, The manager reported a dealer tag was stolen.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments