 

Larceny:

 

  • Lowe’s, 1361 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 5/27, 9:00 a.m. An employee reported her purse was stolen.

 

Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

 

  • 2000 block Charles Street, 5/27, 11:30 a.m. A person reported his motorcycle’s license plate was stolen.

 

Arrests:

 

  • Jackson, Ricquon Donnell, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

  • Odom, Kris Marlynn, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft -third or subsequent offense.

  • Dove, Julianna Lavinia, 33, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.

  • Stevens, Damien Everton, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen goods.

  • Stephens, Malcolm Christopher, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft-third or subsequent offense.

  • Ellis, Jacoby Lavelle, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.

  • Brown, Gary Wayne, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.

  • Rodriguez, Luis Fernando, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.

  • Jones, Christopher Leverse, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.

  • Dorsey, Ronald Eric Sr, 65, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.

  • Greene, Justice Kathrine, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

  • Amaya, Christopher Balmoris, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery-family member.

  • Raskin, Evan, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

  • Carter, Eric Alonzo, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

  • Jackson, James William Jr, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession or transport of firearms by convicted felons.

  • Smoot, Jason Michael, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.

 

 

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

