Burglary/ Breaking and Entering:
- Scott Insurance, 2115 Lafayette Boulevard, 6/12, 6:00 p.m. An employee reported a person attempted to gain entrance to the business. No items were missing.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 700 block Forest Village, 6/12, 12:00 a.m. A person reported the front license plate on her vehicle was torn off.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1200 block Townsend Boulevard, 6/13, 9:15 p.m. A person reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 100 block Hickok Circle, 6/13, 7:30 p.m. A person reported his vehicle’s hood and driver side mirror were damaged.
Vandalism:
- 200 block William Street, 6/14, 8:45 p.m. A property owner reported a windowpane was shattered.
- Title Professionals, 1015 Prince Edward Street, 6/13, 9:30 a.m. An employee reported the gutters on the business were damaged.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
