Larceny:
Bodyworks Downtown Athletic Club and Gold’s Gym, 6/16: The suspect above was involved in multiple larcenies at two gyms in Fredericksburg. This individual was also involved in multiple frauds and attempted frauds at Walmart and Target in Central Park. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’08”, 180lbs, and 30 years of age, with short black hair and black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue medical mask, a black shirt with writing, dark colored pants, black and white shoes, and a tan or gray backpack. The male was last seen in the area of Walmart in Central Park. The suspect is believed to have exited a 2018 Gray or Tan Ford F-350 Super Duty bearing the license plate BIG ERRR.
- 2500 block Manor Boulevard, 6/16, 7:45 p.m. A person reported a package was stolen from the front of his residence.
- 1400 block Kenmore Avenue, 6/17, 7:30 a.m. A person reported two bicycles were stolen.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 1861 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 6/16, 1:15 p.m. A person reported his vehicle’s window was shattered and items were stolen.
- 2300 block Cowan Boulevard, 6/17, 12:00 p.m. A person reported his wallet was stolen from his vehicle.
Vandalism:
- 1400 block Brent Street, 6/16, 9:00 p.m. A person reported her fence was marked with graffiti.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
