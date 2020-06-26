Larceny – Theft from Building:
- U-Hall Storage, 2411 Plank Road, 6/25, 8:00 a.m. An employee reported her purse was stolen from the employee area.
Arrests:
- Bredehoeft, James Paul, 38, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order,
- Richardson, Terry Bradley, 37, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Lewis, John Leroy, 46, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Brown, Kristopher Eugene, 39, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Nelson, Eric Lamont Jr, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of robbery.
- Dumas, James William, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of recognizance revoked/failure to abide by conditions of release.
- Lamarca, Samantha Lynn, 37, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Meyers, Jamon Daniel, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
- Dumas, James William, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Shelton, Victoria Elizabeth-estel, 28, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Williams, Brandon Scott, 24, of King George was arrested on a charge of following too closely.
- Blake, Justin Tyrone, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Bland, Anthony Bartholemew Sr, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on felony charge.
- Rivera, Louis A Jr, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Padgett, Cheyenne Ciara Marie, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of violation of protective orders.
- Newton, Tyler Page III, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Conlee, Sean Jamison, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Nelson, Eric Lamont Jr, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Sacra, Mercedes Rae, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Beverly, Ashley Nichole, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Leabhart, Joseph Allen, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
- Zumbrun, Lawrence Randall, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Kincade, David Benjamin, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
