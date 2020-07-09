Brandishing a Firearm:
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/7, 6:00 p.m. A group of demonstrators reported an unknown male pointed a firearm at them when he was leaving the parking lot. The suspect was driving a black GMC Sierra bearing North Carolina license plates.
Criminal Activity Report:
- 600 block Woodford Street, 7/8, 9:15 p.m. A person reported her house was egged.
Arrests:
- Mcqueen, Jashaun Ervine, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny of bank notes, checks.
- Phillips, James Paige, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member third offense.
- Powers, Wilbert Antonio Jr, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Hines, Shaquana Nicole, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Maita, Maria Carolina , 46, Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Gleason, Trevor Alexander, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession/sale/use of fireworks.
- Kelly, Errol Lamont Jr, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Malave, Narciso Jr, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Reyes, James Joseph, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Neville, Margie Elaine, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Johnson, Antwan Christopher, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested was arrested on five charges of embezzlement.
- Reyes, Ashleigh Marie, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Carosi, Joseph Francis, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Brown, Keshon Delante, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Riddle, Brandy Jean, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with support obligation.
- Shelton, Gregory Lee, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
