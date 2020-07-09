Brandishing suspect

Brandishing a Firearm:

  • Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 7/7, 6:00 p.m. A group of demonstrators reported an unknown male pointed a firearm at them when he was leaving the parking lot. The suspect was driving a black GMC Sierra bearing North Carolina license plates.

Criminal Activity Report:

  • 600 block Woodford Street, 7/8, 9:15 p.m. A person reported her house was egged.

Arrests:

  • Mcqueen, Jashaun Ervine, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny of bank notes, checks.
  • Phillips, James Paige, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member third offense.
  • Powers, Wilbert Antonio Jr, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Hines, Shaquana Nicole, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
  • Maita, Maria Carolina , 46, Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Gleason, Trevor Alexander, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession/sale/use of fireworks.
  • Kelly, Errol Lamont Jr, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Malave, Narciso Jr, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Reyes, James Joseph, 56, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Neville, Margie Elaine, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Johnson, Antwan Christopher, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested was arrested on five charges of embezzlement.
  • Reyes, Ashleigh Marie, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Carosi, Joseph Francis, 54, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Brown, Keshon Delante, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
  • Riddle, Brandy Jean, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with support obligation.
  • Shelton, Gregory Lee, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

