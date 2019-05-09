Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicles:
- 700 block Sophia Street, 5/8, 10:30 p.m. A citizen reported that a phone charger and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from her unsecured vehicle. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Motor Vehicle Theft:
- 100 block Myrick Street, 5/8, 9:30 a.m. A citizen reported that he left his vehicle unlocked with the keys inside and it was stolen. The vehicle is a 2003 Saturn Vue that is orange in color. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
100 block Princess Anne Street, 5/8, 2:00 p.m. A City resident reported that their work vehicle was stolen. The vehicle is a yellow cab. The investigation is ongoing.
TIPS
