Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicles:

  • 700 block Sophia Street, 5/8, 10:30 p.m. A citizen reported that a phone charger and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from her unsecured vehicle. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

Motor Vehicle Theft:

  • 100 block Myrick Street, 5/8, 9:30 a.m. A citizen reported that he left his vehicle unlocked with the keys inside and it was stolen. The vehicle is a 2003 Saturn Vue that is orange in color. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

100 block Princess Anne Street, 5/8, 2:00 p.m. A City resident reported that their work vehicle was stolen. The vehicle is a yellow cab. The investigation is ongoing.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments