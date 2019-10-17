Truck

Graffiti:

  • 1000 block Heritage Park Drive, 10/15, 9:45 p.m. A Parks and Recreation employee discovered graffiti on the basketball courts.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 2300 block Plank Road, 10/16, 10:30 p.m. A citizen reported multiple tools stolen from the bed of her truck. Video surveillance shows the suspect drives a blue Dodge Ram. (Picture of the suspect vehicle is above)

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 300 block Hanover Street, 10/14, 4:00 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle vandalized.

Larceny – Theft from Building:

  • 2300 block Plank Road, 10/14, 9:30 p.m. A citizen reported her bracelet missing.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

