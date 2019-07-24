Brandishing a Firearm/ Larceny:
- 2200 block Princess Anne Street, 7/23, 2:30 a.m. A citizen reported a vehicle approached him while he was walking and rolled the windows down. One of the passengers brandished a gun at which time the citizen dropped his cell phone and ran. The cell phone was never retrieved. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 1300 block Charles Street, 7/23, 8:00 p.m. A City resident reported a person damaged her truck.
Larceny:
- 2200 block Caroline Street, 7/23, 3:30 p.m. A citizen reported money missing from his kitchen. There were no signs of forced entry into his residence.
TIPS
