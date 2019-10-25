Arrests:

  • Lyons, Lexus Shapell, 28, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
  • Hillegass, Blaine Ashford, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
  • Wyndham, Megan Joy, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Strother, Sheila Anne, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Strother, Keturah Aniesha, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Lyons, Sydney Shapell, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
  • Goulla, Jesse Tyler, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
  • Mccaskill, Lydia Denise, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of inhaling drugs.
  • Pitkin, Daniel Zachary, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Jackson, Rydell Delano, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of burning or destroying dwelling.
  • Russell, Kayne Demetrius, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of altering or forging license plate or decal.
  • Henry, Raymond Delante, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit felony.
  • Lee, Michelle Christian, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Lary-aaron, Selena Aliz`e, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
  • Graves, Elisha Kavon, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
  • Perez-salgado, Eliazar, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving without license.
  • Snellings, Aaron Kyle, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Perry, Brandi N, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Perry, David Lee Jr, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Brooks, Tevin Shaquille, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
  • Migliacci, Emily Nicole, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
  • Fox, Anthony Tywon, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Pitol-marcelino, Juvenal, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license.
  • Thomas, Richard Steve Jr, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Garrick, Andrew Gary Jr, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

