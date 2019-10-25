Arrests:
- Lyons, Lexus Shapell, 28, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Hillegass, Blaine Ashford, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
- Wyndham, Megan Joy, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Strother, Sheila Anne, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Strother, Keturah Aniesha, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Lyons, Sydney Shapell, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Goulla, Jesse Tyler, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Mccaskill, Lydia Denise, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of inhaling drugs.
- Pitkin, Daniel Zachary, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Jackson, Rydell Delano, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of burning or destroying dwelling.
- Russell, Kayne Demetrius, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of altering or forging license plate or decal.
- Henry, Raymond Delante, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit felony.
- Lee, Michelle Christian, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Lary-aaron, Selena Aliz`e, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
- Graves, Elisha Kavon, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of intent to distribute marijuana.
- Perez-salgado, Eliazar, 49, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving without license.
- Snellings, Aaron Kyle, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Perry, Brandi N, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Perry, David Lee Jr, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Brooks, Tevin Shaquille, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
- Migliacci, Emily Nicole, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
- Fox, Anthony Tywon, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Pitol-marcelino, Juvenal, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license.
- Thomas, Richard Steve Jr, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Garrick, Andrew Gary Jr, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
