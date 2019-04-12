Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 200 block Keavy Court, 4/10, 11:00 a.m. A City resident reported that an unknown person cut her vehicle’s break line. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Arrests:
- Govan, Daniel L, 25, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Harley, Stacy Malik Jr, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Holman, Taylor Marie, 24, of Woodford was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Golden, Antione Cordelle, 35, of Ruther Glen was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
- Norman, Isaiah Deandre, 18, of Woodbridge was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit felony.
- Pratt, Allen Craig, 67, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Dodson, Joseph Matthew, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.
- Besaw, Joshua Steven, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
- Holman, Taylor Marie, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Tegi, Julius Martin, 59, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
- Mcgrath, Stephen Paul, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Lucas, Shatema Qiana, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.
- Kennedy, Calvin, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Marrero, Christopher Amaury, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery - family member.
- Rowland, David Vincent Jr, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Redding, Donald Eugene Jr, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Green, Daymion Da`von, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery -family member.
- Triplett, Brandon Michael, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery -family member.
- Hayes, Caleb Jeffrey, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of stalking.
- Moulton, Thomas Matthew, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Rossell, Brian Michael, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of embezzlement.
- Latney, Brandon Marquis, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- King, Treyvone Kinkaid, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of annoying phone calls.
- Winfield, Harry Lee, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery -family member.
- Simmonds, Michael R, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Costello, Jeffrey Scott Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by interdicted person.
- Morris, Angela Marie, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Galan, Robert Manuel, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of false alarm for ambulance or fire.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.