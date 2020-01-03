Arrests:

  • Bridges, Rayshaun Tramel, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Cavanaugh, Michael Joseph, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Davis, Janelle Judith, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Delaney, Nicole Kae, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Hale, Dezirye Allyce, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • James, Alexander Cranston-ricard, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Jones, Adrian Russell, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
  • Ljoljic, Jelena, 64, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Nelson, Raymond Ranor, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Pratt, Dallas Marshall, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Williams, Keith Davon, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

