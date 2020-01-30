Vandalism:
Micah Ministries, 1013 Princess Anne Street, 1/27, 9:30 a.m. An employee reported two window panes were shattered. This is the third time in a week window panes have been broken at Micah Ministries. The Fredericksburg Police Department is still actively investigating these vandalisms, however we need public assistance. We are offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Larceny – Theft from a Building:
- Fredericksburg Bus Station, 1400 Jefferson Davis Highway, 1/27, 1:15 p.m. A citizen reported an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from his wallet.
Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:
- 300 block Keavy Court, 1/27, 4:30 p.m. A citizen reported his vehicle’s fog light was stolen.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
