Aggravated Assault:
- 1800 block Howard Avenue, 8/2, 4:30 a.m. A citizen reported a black female and two black males approached him and physically assaulted him. The female was wearing an orange dress and had her hair in a bun. One of the male suspects is described as approximately 6’2” and was wearing a red-and-white track suit. The victim received treatment at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Larceny:
- 600 block Caroline Street, 8/1, 8:15 p.m. A citizen asked a person to take a photo of him and she never returned his phone.
- Walmart, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 8/1, 7:30 p.m. A citizen reported her wallet stolen.
Vandalism of a Motor Vehicle:
- 2400 block Airport Avenue, 7/31, 5:30 p.m. A citizen reported her vehicle was scratched.
Arrests:
- Muffley, Andrew Ryan, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Butler, Carl Anthony II, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.
- Crummett, Denise Rae, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Nelson, Marcel Mcgee, 33, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.
- Musante, Corinne Nicole, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Huffman, Jacob Alexander, 23, of Bowling Green was arrested on a charge of altering or forging a license plate or decal.
- Mccall, Edward James, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Atkins, Devontae Antonio, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Ross, Darrell Jerome Jr, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense within five years.
- Brown, A`darius R, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of carrying concealed weapon – first offense.
- Kenniston, Jeffrey Alan Scott, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
- Arculeo, Jan Dawnell, 50, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Klecar, Ronald Lewis, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Rainey, Terrasa Domonique, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Giesen, Douglas Brent II, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Palacino, Felipe Antonio, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of attempt to disarm law enforcement.
- Jones, Mark Leo, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Tolliver, Grace Kei, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Long, William Frederick, 78, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit and run.
- Brown, Michael Aurelius, 62, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
- Mcclelland, Thomas Michael, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abduction & kidnapping.
- Avalos Guerra, Alexa Ace, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Pakpour, Amir Salman, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Cannady, Andre Javon, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Szumilo, Christopher Francis, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of probation violation.
- Gray, Megan Cecelia, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- White, Teona Janea Jodi, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of hit & run.
- Boheim, Carley Ann, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
