Vehicle Tampering:
- 300 block Stonewall Drive, 6/4, 2:45 p.m. A City resident reported she left her vehicle unlocked and a person went through the contents of her car. No items were missing. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Vandalism:
- 600 block Greenbrier Drive, 6/4, 7:00 a.m. A citizen reported a vending machine was damaged. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Motor Vehicle Theft:
- 200 block Stonewall Drive, 6/4, 5:45 p.m. A City resident reported his 2003 Mercury Sable blue in color was stolen from his residence. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in it. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.