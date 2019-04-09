Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 100 block Princess Anne Street, 4/8, 4:00 p.m. A citizen reported that her vehicle’s passenger side-window was damaged. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.