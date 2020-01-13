Assault:

  • The Bourbon Room, 216 William Street, 1/10, 12:00 a.m. A citizen reported she was physically assaulted by an unknown black female. The investigation is going.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • 2300 block Jefferson Davis Highway, 1/11, 7:45 a.m. A citizen reported tools were stolen from his vehicle.

Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts:

  • 300 block Prince Edward Street, 1/11, 4:15 p.m. A citizen reported the license plates were stolen from his vehicle.

Larceny:

  • 800 block Princess Anne Street, 1/11, 9:00 a.m. A citizen reported his jacket was stolen.

 

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments