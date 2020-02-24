Vandalism:

  • 1400 block Princess Anne Street, 2/23, 1:45 a.m. A person reported a person attempted to force entry into her food truck.

Larceny:

  • 100 block Lafayette Boulevard, 2/23, 8:30 a.m. A City resident reported a package was stolen from his front porch.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

  • Shane’s Rib Shack parking lot, 1150 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 2/22, 9:00 p.m. A citizen reported her dog was stolen from her unsecured vehicle.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

