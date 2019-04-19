Graffiti:
- Cobblestone Square, 399 Prince Edward Street, 4/18, 8:30 p.m. A patrol officer discovered graffiti on an exterior wall. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:
- 600 block Greenbrier Court, 4/18, 12:30 a.m. A citizen reported that an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the center console of his unlocked vehicle. A neighbor reported seeing two young white males rummage through the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Arrest:
- Weber, Samuel Edward, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Cuffage, Brooke Collins, 35, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Davis, William Sherman, 48, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Littles, Tori Desiree, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Hughes, Tiffany Larkin, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Gazaway, Ana Elizabeth, 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Rivas Guzman, Rosaly, 37, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of carnal knowledge of a minor.
- Carini, Carmine Vincent, 59, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of burglary tools.
- Tate, Dervon Markeif, 28, of Stafford was arrested on three charges of abduction -extort money or immoral purpose.
- Johnson, Jonathan Antonio Sr, 32, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.
- Zarif, Mohammad, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of abuse and neglect of children, reckless disregard.
- Lickey, Taylor Neal, 45, of Fredericksburg was arrested on two charges of shoplifting.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.