Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:
- 600 block Sophia Street, 3/12, 8:50 a.m. A City employee reported that a city owned vehicle was vandalized. The investigation is ongoing.
Vandalism:
- 900 block Caroline Street, 3/12, 9:30 a.m. A City resident reported that her bench was vandalized. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
- 500 block George Street, 3/12, 12:30 p.m. A City employee reported that the lock to a public restroom had been damaged. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
Arrests:
- Journigan, Michael Wayne, 33, of Stafford was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order.
- Sayers, Justin Michael Leroy, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Brown, Elton Travis, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Sweeney, Michael Ryan, 30, of Petersburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Wesley, Myesha Sherrae, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Balata, Izzat A, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Byerly, Jeremiah Gray, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of setting fire to woods, fence or grass.
- Duncan, Brett Marcas, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- Meadows, Heather Nicole, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Phillips, Brooklyn Deanne, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Lamarca, Samantha Lynn, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Proctor, Niyah Olivia, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Daniels, Joseph Farrell, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Haber, Michael Joseph, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Campbell, Anthony Michael, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Williams, Nicole Long, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
- Smith, Jeremiah David, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Rosado, Louis Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Watson, Victoria Ann, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Bumbrey, Dayon Lydell, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Haigler, Ahmad Elijah, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Mitchell, Jason Gilmore, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Jones, Randy Cephus, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Martinez Jovel, Brandon Jonathon, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.
- Henson, Nia Frances, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and shoplifting.
- Haigler, Ahmad Elijah, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of robbery.
- Bowie, Rose Ann, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of profane swearing, public drunkenness.
- Picklo, Genevia Marie, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance.
- Stokes, Jemar Clayshawn, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.
- Masters, Meech Lucius, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Byrd, Connor Sloan, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession/sale/use of fireworks.
- Altenburg, Frederick O, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession/sale/use of fireworks.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
