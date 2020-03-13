Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

  • 600 block Sophia Street, 3/12, 8:50 a.m. A City employee reported that a city owned vehicle was vandalized. The investigation is ongoing.

Vandalism:

  • 900 block Caroline Street, 3/12, 9:30 a.m. A City resident reported that her bench was vandalized. No suspects or witnesses at this time.
  • 500 block George Street, 3/12, 12:30 p.m. A City employee reported that the lock to a public restroom had been damaged. No suspects or witnesses at this time.

Arrests:

  • Journigan, Michael Wayne, 33, of Stafford was arrested on two charges of failure to comply with court order.
  • Sayers, Justin Michael Leroy, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Brown, Elton Travis, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Sweeney, Michael Ryan, 30, of Petersburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Wesley, Myesha Sherrae, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Balata, Izzat A, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.
  • Byerly, Jeremiah Gray, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of setting fire to woods, fence or grass.
  • Duncan, Brett Marcas, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
  • Meadows, Heather Nicole, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Phillips, Brooklyn Deanne, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
  • Lamarca, Samantha Lynn, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Proctor, Niyah Olivia, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Daniels, Joseph Farrell, 29, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Haber, Michael Joseph, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Campbell, Anthony Michael, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Williams, Nicole Long, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of destruction of property.
  • Smith, Jeremiah David, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Rosado, Louis Jr, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Watson, Victoria Ann, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Bumbrey, Dayon Lydell, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Haigler, Ahmad Elijah, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Mitchell, Jason Gilmore, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Jones, Randy Cephus, 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Martinez Jovel, Brandon Jonathon, 20, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.
  • Henson, Nia Frances, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and shoplifting.
  • Haigler, Ahmad Elijah, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of robbery.
  • Bowie, Rose Ann, 37, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of profane swearing, public drunkenness.
  • Picklo, Genevia Marie, 36, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Stokes, Jemar Clayshawn, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.
  • Masters, Meech Lucius, 26, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Byrd, Connor Sloan, 22, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession/sale/use of fireworks.
  • Altenburg, Frederick O, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession/sale/use of fireworks.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments