Arrests:
- Greene, Bryan Christapher, 29, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Vick, Shamaal Kentae, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Douglas, Lavona Shyree, 27, of Winchester was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Little, Jonathan Nathaniel, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Johnson, Lawrence, 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Williams, Josettia Charday, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Tillery, Carla Maria, 27, of Stafford was arrested on two charges of shoplifting.
- Dodson, Michael Lee Jr, 37, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Hollowell, Douglas Brent, 49, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.
- Bryant, Ronald H, 56, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of revoked pretrial release.
- Vick, Shamaal Kentae, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Roye, Antoine Levell, 45, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
- Smith, Justin Mckinley, 32, of Culpeper was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Ford, Shaleesheya Glenyell, 31, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
- Fox, Letonto Bernard, 20, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Ferrera Gomez, Edenilson Alexander, 20, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Denson, Matthew Dale, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Bridge, Jason Lee, 41, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Mersing, Kayla Mckenzie, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Smith, Cortnee Lynn, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Vialva, Tomacina Monqi Manning, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery -family member.
- Toombs, Matthew Allen, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dour, Mary Joseph Tong, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of bad checks.
- Boutchyard, Hunter Lee, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
- Green, Daymion Da`von, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving on revoked or suspended license.
- Leake, Frank Thomas, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Lydon, Kevin Daniel, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
- Coleman, Darrian Gregory, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Newman, Kristophe P, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.
- Walker, Grafton Lamont, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Burgess, Deven Michael, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit felony.
- Treat, Joshua David, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Mejia-nolasco, Annibal, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Maita, Maria Carolina, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.
- Jarrell, Leslie Jean, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
- Jones, Thomas Joseph, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
- Wallace, Clarence Wayne Jr, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft -third or subsequent offense.
- Johnson, Ravon Emon, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Finelli, Ashley Morgan, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Justice, Willard Brian Jr, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
- Alexander, Denver Kiser IV, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
- Mcbride, Christopher Gage, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
- Vick, Shamaal Kentae, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of false identification of self to law enforcement.
- Phillips, James Paige, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
- Dawkins, Angelo Devonte, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.
TIPS
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.
