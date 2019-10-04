Arrests:

  • Greene, Bryan Christapher, 29, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Vick, Shamaal Kentae, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Douglas, Lavona Shyree, 27, of Winchester was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Little, Jonathan Nathaniel, 30, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Johnson, Lawrence, 27, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Williams, Josettia Charday, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Tillery, Carla Maria, 27, of Stafford was arrested on two charges of shoplifting.
  • Dodson, Michael Lee Jr, 37, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I/II controlled substance.
  • Hollowell, Douglas Brent, 49, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.
  • Bryant, Ronald H, 56, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of revoked pretrial release.
  • Vick, Shamaal Kentae, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Roye, Antoine Levell, 45, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice.
  • Smith, Justin Mckinley, 32, of Culpeper was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Ford, Shaleesheya Glenyell, 31, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft – third or subsequent offense.
  • Fox, Letonto Bernard, 20, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Ferrera Gomez, Edenilson Alexander, 20, of Spotsylvania was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Denson, Matthew Dale, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • A Nationally Accredited Law Enforcement Agency
  • Bridge, Jason Lee, 41, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Mersing, Kayla Mckenzie, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Smith, Cortnee Lynn, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Vialva, Tomacina Monqi Manning, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault and battery -family member.
  • Toombs, Matthew Allen, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Dour, Mary Joseph Tong, 30, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of bad checks.
  • Boutchyard, Hunter Lee, 21, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with court order.
  • Green, Daymion Da`von, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving on revoked or suspended license.
  • Leake, Frank Thomas, 55, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Lydon, Kevin Daniel, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.
  • Coleman, Darrian Gregory, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Newman, Kristophe P, 19, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.
  • Walker, Grafton Lamont, 42, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Burgess, Deven Michael, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of breaking & entering with intent to commit felony.
  • Treat, Joshua David, 31, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Mejia-nolasco, Annibal, 39, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Maita, Maria Carolina, 46, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.
  • Jarrell, Leslie Jean, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery.
  • Jones, Thomas Joseph, 25, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery - family member.
  • Wallace, Clarence Wayne Jr, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of larceny or theft -third or subsequent offense.
  • Johnson, Ravon Emon, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
  • Finelli, Ashley Morgan, 35, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Justice, Willard Brian Jr, 51, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
  • Alexander, Denver Kiser IV, 34, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, first offense.
  • Mcbride, Christopher Gage, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of assault & battery -family member.
  • Vick, Shamaal Kentae, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of false identification of self to law enforcement.
  • Phillips, James Paige, 24, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Dawkins, Angelo Devonte, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
  • Payne, Wayne Scott, 57, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of pedestrians in the roadway.

TIPS

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text "FPDtip" plus your tip to 847-411. Or, download the free Fredericksburg Police app by searching FPD Tip in your phone’s app store.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments